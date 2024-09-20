Bensler LLC Sells 443 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bensler LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $189.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.88. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

