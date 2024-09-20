Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Shares Down 9.1%

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33). 72,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 16,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

Beowulf Mining Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ed Bowie acquired 18,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £4,896.06 ($6,467.71). Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

