Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BHLB opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.46 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 58.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

