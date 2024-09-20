Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Berry in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.38 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of BRY opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.00 and a beta of 1.73. Berry has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Berry by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 284,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,359,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after buying an additional 77,487 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Berry by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,696,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 167,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,664,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 318,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Berry by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,326,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 167,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $211,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,939.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 4,800.00%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

