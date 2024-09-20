Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

