BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Shares Up 6.3%

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.24 and last traded at C$28.66. 121,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 82,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.96.
BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.11.
