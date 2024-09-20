BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Trading 3.4% Higher

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.81 and last traded at C$24.67. 307,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 258,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.85.

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.