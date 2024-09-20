BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Trading 3.4% Higher

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.81 and last traded at C$24.67. 307,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 258,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.85.
BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 3.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.15.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.