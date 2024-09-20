BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Stock Price Down 4.2%

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.40 and last traded at C$8.48. 156,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 142,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.85.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.80.

