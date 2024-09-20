BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Shares Up 2.2%

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.55 and last traded at C$25.45. 143,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 52,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.91.

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.36.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.