Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Update

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 246,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 577.5 days.

Better Collective A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTRCF opened at $22.75 on Friday. Better Collective A/S has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

Get Better Collective A/S alerts:

About Better Collective A/S

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Better Collective A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital sports media company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Publishing and Paid Media segments. It owns and operates sports media platforms consisting of Action Network for sports betting insights; Playmaker HQ for sports and entertainment; Betarades for online sports betting; Soccernews for digital soccer news in the Netherlands; Wettbasis for German sports betting knowledge; VegasInsider for sports betting; SvenskaFans for the Swedish sports fan community; Tipsbladet for sports news in Denmark; Bolavip for sports coverage across South America; and Redgol for soccer news in Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Collective A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Collective A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.