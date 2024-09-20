Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Update

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 246,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 577.5 days.
Better Collective A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTRCF opened at $22.75 on Friday. Better Collective A/S has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.
About Better Collective A/S
