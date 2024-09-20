Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 16.12 and last traded at 16.12. Approximately 363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.43.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 EPS for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 609.77% and a negative return on equity of 225.59%. The firm had revenue of 32.26 million for the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.