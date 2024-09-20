Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Shares Gap Up to $20.06

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 20.06, but opened at 20.74. Better Home & Finance shares last traded at 20.65, with a volume of 1,549 shares trading hands.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 32.26 million during the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 609.77% and a negative return on equity of 225.59%.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

