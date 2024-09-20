Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.29

Shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.29 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 2,374,320 shares traded.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.91 million, a P/E ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 0.64.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

