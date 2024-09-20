Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BYND stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.12.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
