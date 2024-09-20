Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 2,986,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 47,889,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Down 7.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Bezant Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bezant Resources

In other Bezant Resources news, insider Colin Bird purchased 15,000,000 shares of Bezant Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($594,451.78). 18.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.