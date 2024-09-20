Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 9,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 333,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 417.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,433 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,913,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 191,717 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 121,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

