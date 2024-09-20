Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Insider Buys £40,813.98 in Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters acquired 131,658 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £40,813.98 ($53,915.43).
Bigblu Broadband Stock Up 1.6 %
BBB stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £18.15 million, a PE ratio of -1,033.33 and a beta of 0.41. Bigblu Broadband plc has a 12 month low of GBX 26.88 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 46 ($0.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.97.
Bigblu Broadband Company Profile
