Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Insider Buys £40,813.98 in Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters acquired 131,658 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £40,813.98 ($53,915.43).

Bigblu Broadband Stock Up 1.6 %

BBB stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £18.15 million, a PE ratio of -1,033.33 and a beta of 0.41. Bigblu Broadband plc has a 12 month low of GBX 26.88 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 46 ($0.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.97.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

