BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

BioAtla Trading Up 4.8 %

BioAtla stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioAtla will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter worth $33,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioAtla

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.