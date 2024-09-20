BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
BioAtla Trading Up 4.8 %
BioAtla stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioAtla will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.
