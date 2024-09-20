BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $54,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.15 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

