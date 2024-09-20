BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Stock Price Up 38%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 38% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Up 38.0 %

The company has a market cap of $19.39 million, a PE ratio of -127.00 and a beta of -1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

About BioForce Nanosciences

(Get Free Report)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through social media and telemarketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.