BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $124.71

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.71, but opened at $121.40. BioNTech shares last traded at $119.06, with a volume of 175,271 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

BioNTech Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.02 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in BioNTech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

