BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Plans Dividend of $0.04

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BioPharma Credit Trading Up 0.4 %

LON BPCR opened at GBX 0.91 ($0.01) on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a 12 month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £10.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.88.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.