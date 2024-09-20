BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Plans Dividend of $0.04

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BioPharma Credit Trading Up 0.4 %
LON BPCR opened at GBX 0.91 ($0.01) on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a 12 month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £10.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.88.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
