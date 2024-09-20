Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.50 and last traded at $67.50. Approximately 850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Bioqual Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of -0.31.

Bioqual Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

