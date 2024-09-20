Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 96,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 76,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Biotricity Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biotricity, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

