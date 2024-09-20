Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) vs. LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Head-To-Head Survey

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 5.80% 8.16% 3.46% Bitdeer Technologies Group -5.69% -2.56% -1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LexinFintech and Bitdeer Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

LexinFintech presently has a consensus target price of $2.12, suggesting a potential upside of 27.71%. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.88%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Risk & Volatility

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and Bitdeer Technologies Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $13.90 billion 0.02 $150.14 million $0.76 2.18 Bitdeer Technologies Group $420.89 million 1.81 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -16.59

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Bitdeer Technologies Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

