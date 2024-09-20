BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.00. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 468 shares trading hands.

BitFuFu Stock Down 13.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitFuFu

About BitFuFu

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.38% of BitFuFu as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

