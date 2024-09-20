BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.87

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $12.92. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 87,162 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 179,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

