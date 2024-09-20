BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.87

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $12.92. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 87,162 shares changing hands.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.