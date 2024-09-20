BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys $231,855.23 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,873,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,220,350.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $224,306.76.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $607,219.48.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,578.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,490.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $850,961.00.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 423,468 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

