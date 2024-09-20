BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys $231,855.23 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,873,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,220,350.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $224,306.76.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $607,219.48.
- On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.
- On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,578.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,490.48.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $850,961.00.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 423,468 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
