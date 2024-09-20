BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.26

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as high as $12.48. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 13,974 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
