BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.26

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as high as $12.48. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 13,974 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund ( NYSE:MPA Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

