Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 10,636 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $18,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,252 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 436,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,057,000 after acquiring an additional 107,902 shares in the last quarter.

SMH opened at $241.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

