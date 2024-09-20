Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $83.64 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $83.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

