Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 99,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after buying an additional 5,557,168 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,896,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,308,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,010 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $48,342,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

