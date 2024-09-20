Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,027,285.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.34.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

