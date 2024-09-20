Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance
BCSAW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
