Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

BCSAW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.