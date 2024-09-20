Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,923,000 after buying an additional 569,855 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,381,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 779,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. StockNews.com cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

