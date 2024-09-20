BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Holdings Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,352 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $4,195,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 70.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXC opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $956.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $132.67.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $768.36 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXC. StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

