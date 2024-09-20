BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to “Outperform”

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
UBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %
About Ubisoft Entertainment
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
