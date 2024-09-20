BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading 0.5% Higher

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.58 and last traded at C$10.56. 155,956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 136,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.51.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.