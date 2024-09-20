BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Shares Up 0.4%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.89 and last traded at C$15.86. 811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.80.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.80.

BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.

