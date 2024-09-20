BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Trading Up 1%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. 899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

BNCCORP Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

