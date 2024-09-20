Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$37.96 and a twelve month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$1.28. The business had revenue of C$149.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.08 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEI shares. Scotiabank upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

