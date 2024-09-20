Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 0.6%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $157.46 and last traded at $157.26. 1,686,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,899,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.39.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.80 and its 200-day moving average is $178.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

