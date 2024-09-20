BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $199,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,170,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 218,513 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 71.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $107.51 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

