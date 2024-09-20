BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Buy

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $112.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $107.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.90. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

