Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BDNNY opened at $60.83 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

