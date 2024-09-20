Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 592.57% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

