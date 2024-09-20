Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,371,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $220,080,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,268 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,233,000 after acquiring an additional 55,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,017.51 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,771.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,720.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

