Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 267.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $188,129,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $156.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average of $150.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

