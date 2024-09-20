Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.08.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

BXP stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

