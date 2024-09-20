BOX (NYSE:BOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 716,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,995,052 shares.The stock last traded at $33.43 and had previously closed at $33.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

BOX Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,061,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares in the company, valued at $38,120,725.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,560 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $762,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in BOX by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 324.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BOX by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 56.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

